Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.10 Million in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,534,000 after purchasing an additional 341,266 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

