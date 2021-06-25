Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.