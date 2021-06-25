Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,581,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,934,000. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth $20,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $19,642,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

