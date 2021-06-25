Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,121 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $30,742,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 104,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

