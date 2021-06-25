Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 47,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,453,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.