Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Safehold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.