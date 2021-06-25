Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFT stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

