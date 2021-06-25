Safex Token (SFT) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $2,653.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

