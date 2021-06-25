Sageworth Trust Co Buys New Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,618 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

BBVA remained flat at $$6.44 during trading on Friday. 3,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,751. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

