Sageworth Trust Co Invests $57,000 in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 21.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

2U stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

