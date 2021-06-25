Sageworth Trust Co Invests $68,000 in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,893,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.00. 65,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,226. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.11.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

