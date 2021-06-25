Sageworth Trust Co Invests $78,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.61. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.81. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

