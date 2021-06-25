Sageworth Trust Co Purchases New Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Inogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,966 shares of company stock worth $39,797,363 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,151. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -307.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

