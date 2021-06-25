Sageworth Trust Co Takes $34,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. 511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

