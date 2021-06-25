Sageworth Trust Co Takes $94,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.81. 1,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

