Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

SBH stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

