Saputo (SAPIF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS: SAPIF) recently:

6/9/2021 – Saputo was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/7/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Saputo was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

