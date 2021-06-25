Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.58. Sasol shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 1,126 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
