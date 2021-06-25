Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.58. Sasol shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 1,126 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 142.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

