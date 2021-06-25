Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after buying an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $169.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

