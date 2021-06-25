Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

