Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $311.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.40 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

