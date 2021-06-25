Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $199.35 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $199.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

