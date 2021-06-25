Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,555,282 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555,282 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

