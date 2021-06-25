Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 27,873 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 92.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,873 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Target by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 135,941 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 559,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,486,000 after acquiring an additional 104,467 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target stock opened at $239.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

