SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $37,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $315.73 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 256.69 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.