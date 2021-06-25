Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 561.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,232 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.26 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

