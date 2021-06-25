Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

