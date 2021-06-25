Scotiabank Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATGFF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

