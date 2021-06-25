Scotiabank Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$16.75

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.