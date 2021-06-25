Scotiabank Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Sector Perform”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.