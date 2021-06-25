Scott Grassmyer Sells 1,000 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OXM opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,004.00 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

