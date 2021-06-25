SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Chairman Acquires $106,000.00 in Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.33 on Friday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SEAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

