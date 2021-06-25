Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.