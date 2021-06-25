Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

