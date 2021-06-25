Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.21

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $5.05. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 11,029,135 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 874.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 339,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

