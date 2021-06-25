Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.35.

SES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,250.

Shares of SES traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,394. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -6.82%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.