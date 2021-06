See results about (LON:J) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of See results about (LON:J) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on J. Jefferies Financial Group lowered See results about to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. See results about has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.83 ($4.10).

