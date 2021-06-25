Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RBC opened at $130.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.21.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

