Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 395.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

