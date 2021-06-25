Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 56.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,418 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 31.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 287,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 68,580 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after buying an additional 270,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

