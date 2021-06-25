Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,231 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,503,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

