Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,659 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 110,247 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.