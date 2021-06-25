Sei Investments Co. Sells 40,844 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,844 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of EVO Payments worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $109,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,617. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

