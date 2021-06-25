Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SMLR stock opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $751.74 million, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $138,800.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Insiders have sold a total of 6,063 shares of company stock valued at $662,010 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semler Scientific (SMLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.