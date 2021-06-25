Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.1683 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

