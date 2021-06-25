SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 116,694 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 471.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 116,694 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

XRAY stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.