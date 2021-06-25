SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 207,168 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 201.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,168 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of TCF Financial worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

