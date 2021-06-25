SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Energizer worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,573,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Energizer by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 591,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Energizer by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 174,796 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.50 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

