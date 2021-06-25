SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 134,743 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 2,570.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,743 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.31% of Cantel Medical worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the first quarter worth about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMD opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $89.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

