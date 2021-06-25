SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 193,341 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 472.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,341 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

